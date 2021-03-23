Letter: Contrary to News’ opinion, Jacobs is a courageous leader

Despite The Buffalo News’ attempts to discredit Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27), he continues to prove himself as an honorable citizen and servant of our community.

Jacobs recently rallied New York State’s congressional delegation in support of releasing federal funding for adult education programs. This effort is in line with Jacob’s longstanding support of the education of our children. He collaboratively served on the Buffalo Board of Education, he spearheaded the expansion of public education by establishing charter schools that continue to successfully educate many low-income students, and he co-founded The Bison Fund which creates opportunities for low-income families who choose to send their children to private K-12 schools.

As Erie County Clerk, Jacobs brought organizational improvements to Erie County departments. As a New York State Senator, he advocated effectively for veterans and other groups marginalized by government bureaucracies.

The congressman is now advocating for schools to safely re-open and ensure access to much needed in-person education, social interaction, and full access to school resources and support systems – especially in rural areas where internet access is limited.