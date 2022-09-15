Letter: Contrary to McArdle’s slant, Biden sends the right message

Megan McArdle’s column of Sept. 14 was predictable, given what’s considered “normal” now, but very wrong. For some time, the Republicans have gone for the throat (e.g., “Lock her up”), while the Democrats were trying to reach across the aisle. McArdle seems to think that Joe Biden’s showing backbone is unprecedented and, well, uncivilized.

Reaching across the aisle hasn’t worked too well and Biden now sees a serious threat to our country’s future, but when he warns of “extreme MAGA philosophy” and “semi-fascism”, McArdle says he is being “recklessly cavalier” and that voters are worried more about normal political issues, rather than the state of our country. But they should be.

Fascism under Hitler and Mussolini was the idolatry of an individual, breaking down constitutional safeguards, one by one, until all that was left was The Leader. Breaking into the Capitol was an example of the “MAGA philosophy”, as was the treatment of Liz Cheney, and those won’t be the last. Biden must continue to tell the nation what the danger is and convince anyone who puts pocketbook issues above existential issues that they must get to the polls and push back against the anti-science, anti-discussion, anti-logic MAGA philosophy.

David Irvin

Williamsville