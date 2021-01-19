Letter: Contrary to letter’s claim, Allen shows his generosity

For the sake of the clients of the attorney who called out Josh Allen on his contributions to the Oishei Children’s Hospital fund, I hope he’s better at law than he is at math and research. It doesn’t take a lot of skill at either to understand how wrong he is.

It is very easy to find the media reports of Allen’s $17,000 donation to the fund in November. How is it possible that a Buffalo News reader missed this news?

Based on the writer’s math, for the average Buffalonian earning $20,000 per year, $17 represents a donation of 0.00085% of their annual income. If, as was called for by this attorney, Allen held to that percentage on his $5.3 million salary his total donation would have been just $4,505.00. Again, he donated $17,000 – which is 0.0032% of his annual salary.

I also take exception to the attorney’s characterization of the financial status in Western New York. While residents in the City of Buffalo have an average income of $20,000, those in other areas of “Bills Country,” such as Hamburg, have an average individual income of nearly $42,000.