Letter: Contrary to comment, Grand Island is active

I take issue with the recent quote in The Buffalo News from a developer stating that “nothing is going on in Grand Island.” In fact a lot is going on. There has been just shy of a 10% increase in population since the 2000 census. The island has a variety of thriving businesses, great schools, recreation programs for all ages and lovely parks. There are now hundreds of acres of protected environmentally significant land resulting from the Western New York Conservancy’s Greenway/Grand Island land protection program. In addition, there are extensive hiking and multi-use trails with more planned in the coming year.

New York State Parks are adding to the many existing canoe launch sites on the Island. Several years ago the Town engaged in the creation of a Comprehensive Plan, utilizing public input to address many facets of life on Grand Island. The result is a tool providing guidance in stewardship of its many assets including additional commercial and residential development. Cred4Gi, an organization of concerned citizens, provides a forum for discussion and dissemination of information on projects before the Town.