Letter: Continuing Bills discord could be calmed by a dome

I have been a Buffalo football fan for many years. However, I am getting so dissatisfied. Forbes estimates Terry Pegula’s net worth at $5.7 billion. He could build three dome stadiums and still have billions leftover. He is as tight as the bark on a tree.

If he built a new domed stadium for his fans, he would be the most admired beloved man in Western New York. I really don’t think he has any interest in Buffalo. There are other cities trying to persuade him to their city.

He is holding us hostage and telling us you pay 73% and maybe I’ll stay in Buffalo. I think we football fans need to wake up to reality. Stan Kroenke built SoFi stadium with his own money and owns the facility. Pegula has never entertained any likelihood or prospects of this nature. Bills fans just keep your mouths shut and keep your checkbook open if you want Bills to stay in Buffalo.

Anthony Kutter

Pembroke

