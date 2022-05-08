Letter: Continued attacks on CAO impacts the entire community

Continued Attacks on CAO Impact the Whole WNY Community

After The Buffalo News editorial reporting of the Community Action Organization on May 3, I must, as someone who has worked with the CAO as a communications consultant, ask: When will this organization get a reprieve from The Buffalo News? These repeated narratives tell a story of a “failed and corrupt organization with incompetent leadership.” And unfortunately, this story is told over and over again by the newspaper.

The Buffalo News strongly influences people’s attitudes and our shared knowledge. The bulk of the stories published by the paper not only fuels the stigma against an urban-centered organization, it also impacts the communities they serve in negatively.

Thomas Kim, the new CEO, is of South Korean descent. He is portrayed in the editorial as “a former youth pastor and social worker.” In reality, Kim is an experienced C-level executive and honored Iraq War Veteran. Recent stories about CAO refer to activities dated years back. Since then, Kim and a newly appointed and respected board of directors have been hard at work, creating change for those they serve.

Sabina Ramsey

Snyder