Letter: Continue to uphold bird protection laws

Birds are an integral part of human connection with nature. Not only are birds enjoyable to watch and learn about, they serve a purpose in sustaining our environment. For example, birds can alert us to changes in our environment by observing their numbers and behavior, they can control insect outbreaks in forests and urban areas and some birds are pollinators, just to name a few. Locally, we are fortunate to live within an Important Bird Area (IBA) which is a global designation based on international criteria. People travel to our area to observe, enjoy and record bird life here. Over the years of learning about and observing birds, I have come to appreciate the wonders of birds and the role they play in nature.