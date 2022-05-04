Letter: Continue insurance coverage for needed telehealth services

I am a registered dietitian who has been able to see my patients using telehealth services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and even today. I cannot overstate how vital this option has been for myself, my patients, and the parents of my younger patients. Telehealth has been a great tool for dietitians like me because it has increased access to care. I can see patients while they are away at college, I can see patients who have limited access to transportation and I can easily include parents of my younger patients.

Unfortunately, the prevalence of eating disorders has skyrocketed during Covid-19 and telehealth has allowed me to meet this increased need. Eating disorders are a medical condition and also a mental health issue. Fortunately, telehealth mental health services needed to address this illness have also been included in the expansion of coverage we saw through the pandemic.

Many of my patients receive their coverage through an employer and I have seen the difference this access to care has made for my patients. Dietician services are not a luxury. The services I provide for my patients help them improve their health and prevent illness. Beyond just preventative care, they are also a necessary component of treatment for diabetes, weight management and cardiovascular disease. Thankfully, this is being recognized by insurers, highlighted by the need for these services, and others, throughout the pandemic. I hope to see this trend continue, especially among employers who already provide coverage to over 177 million Americans.

Sheila Flavin

Buffalo