Letter: Continue highlighting loneliness, social isolation

This letter is in appreciation of the article on loneliness and social isolation. The impact of loneliness and isolation on one’s ability to empathize is such a critical point and one I didn’t fully appreciate. In a region with an older population and weather that often isolates Western New Yorkers from one another for many months at a time, loneliness and social isolation will continue as a critical issue regionally even when we are through the other side of the pandemic.
I am pleased that The Buffalo News made the decision to put this article on the front page. It deserves to be there. I would recommend that you continue to revisit this issue in future articles. Loneliness and social isolation are at the root of many of the health and social issues that we are struggling with as a community today.
Chris Marcello
Buffalo