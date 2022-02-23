Letter: Continue efforts to pay direct support workers

We applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul for including people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) into her State of the State address and her executive budget. For the first time in 10 years the agencies that provide the services and supports for our son Craig and others across New York State are in line to receive the recognition and funding necessary to begin to undo the workforce crises that currently exists.

Efforts are underway to see that direct support professionals begin to receive a fair wage which is above the minimum wage the way it used to be. Being able to recruit and retain trusted and competent workers has been extremely difficult especially during the pandemic. They are the backbone of the system that serves these individuals. Families, individuals with IDD, advocates, and agencies in Western New York and across New York State have advocated for adequate funds but with little success until now.