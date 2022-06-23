Letter: Contact the media on the Horrible Hundred

As a Humane Society of the United States senior citizen member, I am disappointed that HSUS doesn’t routinely contact news media located near the most inhumane licensed and inspected dog breeding kennels that appear in their HSUS annual Horrible Hundred reports. When public officials and the rest of us remain uninformed, the deplorable conditions at these kennels, aka puppy mills, are unlikely to significantly improve.

HSUS Horrible Hundred 2022 report is accessible online. Please read this report, especially pages 57-64 that describe the plight of dogs at 12 puppy mills in New York. The greatest need is for prompt executive and legislative action at the federal, state, and local levels of government to crack down on puppy mill abuse and on the inspection and oversight agencies that continue tolerating these abuses.