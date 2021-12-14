Letter: Consumer demand influences conditions for farm workers

The Buffalo News editorial about the proposed lowering of overtime limits for farm workers showed a good understanding of the difficulties on farmers and somewhat on the farm workers themselves (although how many other workers in other careers would expect to work 60 hours in a week for no extra pay), but what the editorial leaves out is the consumers’ role in this situation. Because we expect cheap food, farmers get squeezed, and then their workers get squeezed as well. Until we are ready to pay for the real price for food that is sustainably produced, we only created the conditions that create factory farms, squeeze small farmers, and exploit farmworkers and food workers all along the food production chain.