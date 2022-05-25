Letter: Construction industry requires accountability

Wage theft and tax fraud are becoming widespread problems in the construction industry. Contractors looking to cut corners cheat on their taxes and then cheat workers out of wages and benefits they have earned. Labor laws exists to protect blue collar workers, but the state can’t enforce the law without being able to identify contractors on public works projects.

Thankfully, Sen. Sean Ryan has a bill in Albany that would change that. Contractor Registration (S5994/A1338; Ryan/Magnerelli) will ensure that when public money is spent, law abiding contractors are the ones doing that construction work. Registration keeps big developers from hiding behind layers of subcontractors to escape accountability.

It’s time for shady contractors to come out of the shadows – because the underground economy doesn’t just hurt workers. When contractors cheat as part of doing business, all taxpayers are forced to make up the difference and honest contractors are punished for playing by the rules.

Albany must take action this session on contractor registration, and we appreciate Ryan for standing up for blue collar workers. Fairness in the construction industry starts with accountability.

Chris Austin

North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Western New York Business Manager

Cheektowaga