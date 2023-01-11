Letter: Considering the Jan. 6 riot, politicians should do better

Reflecting on the eve of the anniversary of January 6th we have a totally dysfunctional branch of government because egotistical members prioritize their petty self-serving agenda ahead of their job of running our government or solving pressing problems that affect everyone in our country. You don’t have to look very hard to see a correlation as it relates to the resentment so many people have developed towards our government branches. Rectifying this situation is a must if we hope to preserve our democracy. Term limits is a basic step to restore faith in our politicians pledge to put their constituents first.