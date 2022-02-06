Letter: Consider what razing grain elevator will mean

Many Buffalonians understand the historic significance – international, national and local – of the Great Northern Grain Elevator, one of the oldest, as well as part of the most important collection of, grain elevators in this country. Obviously, the building and site should be made safe. However, that can be done without the building being torn down.

As citizens of this community, are you aware of the factual errors contained in the six-page engineering report Archer Daniels Midland supplied to the city, a report used as the basis for an emergency demolition order? For example: “The structure that partially collapsed supported a 30-foot-high metal cupola, that is now suspended and only partially supported…” This statement is false. The collapsed wall serves as a weather protective shell – nothing more. This wall does not support the cupola; it is simply a curtain wall intended to hide the steel bins. The steel bins and cupola are independent structures; they do not rely on the wall for support.