Letter: Consider what is at stake for democracy’s survival

As an avid reader of this column, I am heartened by more and more letters demonstrating the realization of the quandary we are in. Of course, I am referring to the election in November and the potential for disaster. The voices of the alert are growing but not in the number that would indicate, a widespread understanding of how dire the situation is. There also seems to be a lethargy in Democratic political circles. I may be wrong, but it appears to me that many people are more concerned about where the football stadium should be built than how important the coming election is. Should the Trumpublicans take over the House and the Senate, stagnation will set in and once more we will begin the slide into autocracy.

It is quite possible that most of the signers of the Constitution did not understand the fragile nature of this phenomenon called democracy and its instrument, the Constitution. It seems Ben Franklin understood it when he reportedly responded to a question about what they had created, when he said, “A republic, if you can keep it”. Sadly, we have seen that there are not enough guard rails to protect against those desiring to subvert the common good. The proper functioning of our government rises and falls on men and women of goodwill who have a firm understanding of the rules.