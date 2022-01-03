Letter: Consider this differing, authentic historical view

A recent letter regarding amateur hour historians was written by an amateur historian. His theory of appeasing the Germans being a good thing would be questioned by many historians. Everything over the years has shown that in 1938 a combined British, French and Czech resistance could have put a quick end to German expansion. The extra year of “peace” did a few things. It secured Germany’s eastern border. It gave Germany possession of Czech factories and it enabled the Germans to prepare for war while the Allies sat on their laurels. No one wants the U.S. to send troops to Ukraine but not many people in the world think Joe Biden is a strong leader. He’s more like a Neville Chamberlain who ran away from danger in hopes that the other side will play nice.