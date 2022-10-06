Letter: Consider these suggestions for Central Terminal renewal

The Central Terminal was built in the grand manner when railroads were king. It worked valiantly for decades and times changed and she was put in retirement. She has lain dormant for a little more than 40 years and now some people are waking up. Buffalo was always the one to play it safe and now they have a chance to get to the top of the heap.

They want to revitalize the East Side, solve the parking problem downtown and have a first-class Convention Center.

First, do away with the ramp at the main entrance to the terminal. Build a grand staircase with a platform halfway up enclosed. Have an elevator and escalator going up to the main concourse and mezzanine deck. Fifty percent of the mezzanine deck would cover the main concourse. Twenty-five percent at each end with aisles connecting both.

The mezzanine at the entrance end would have a place for light lunch. Soup, salad and sandwiches, coffee, tea, milk, soft drinks and fruit juice, maybe pizza.

The other end would be available for convention functions, along with the main concourse. Off the main concourse would be a first-class restaurant and separate bar with a dance floor, small bandstand with piano and/or organ.

Across the concourse and on the mezzanine deck would be a barbershop, hair salon, florist and souvenir shop.

At the convention end, would be a small amphitheater with seating for about 200 for lectures, demonstrations, slideshows and motion picture advertising. At the other end, would be a game room for tournaments and chess, checkers, Scrabble, monopoly, cribbage, bridge and pinochle.

The underground garage would be a supermarket and drug store. The tower could be a hotel, business office or conference room. The railway express building could be apartments or hotel, if salvageable.

The front of the property would be a free parking lot with a shuttle going downtown to the business district, hotels, hockey, Shea’s, government buildings and the Medical Campus. Parking free and a $2 charge to ride the shuttle.

It would also be a place for tour buses to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house, historic museum, science museum, zoo, Albright-Knox and Niagara Falls and many other places.

If successful, hotels could be built nearby connecting to the main structure. Automobiles should have access to the main concourse.

Joe Bauer

Buffalo