Letter: Consider the true cost of a new Bills stadium

As I was watching the local news on a recent evening, I couldn’t help but be struck by the juxtaposition of the notice by the United University Professions with the story about the status of negotiations of the Bills stadium. Is it “ironic” that the SUNY hospital budget was shorted $1 billion at the same time the Bills are expecting to get around the same amount to build a taxpayer-funded stadium?

I can’t help but think that many folks in Western New York believe we’re getting a gift from New York State to help the Pegulas build their new playground (Erie County will kick in most of the balance above the state’s contribution). As I understand the financing deal, our billionaire owner will contribute some pocket-change, he’ll borrow money from the other billionaire owners (that will be paid back by any Western New Yorkers who are lucky enough to get a second mortgage to buy a license, and who then take money out of their kid’s college fund to actually buy a ticket to a game) while the rest of us get to pay higher county and state taxes so we can tear down the stadium we have, and build a new one.