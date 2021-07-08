Letter: Consider the reasons voters chose Walton

Unregulated capitalism is a system used by the wealthy to exploit the rest for their own greed. Then they turn around and finance politicians to further their causes.

Democratic socialism is a blend of a capitalistic system with strong social safety nets. Where all of us can be represented in our neighborhoods, workplaces and society. It is not communism.

So the fear that Democratic socialist India Walton won the Democratic Party nomination for mayor should not concern anyone, except Carl Paladino and other one percenters who take millions off the backs of New York taxpayers.

By the way, you can look up large corporations and individuals and see how much they have taken. They line their pockets at our expense.

What is wrong with a Democratic social system that looks out for the poor, aging, middle class and youth and wants resources to flow to those people instead of the lie that if we give more to the wealthy it somehow trickles down?