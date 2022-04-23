Letter: Consider the commitment Wilson made to this region

When thinking of all the money the Buffalo Bills new stadium is going to cost Erie County ($250 million) and New York State ($600 million), you have to take into consideration the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The Wilson Foundation, the largest philanthropic organization in Western New York, has given away several millions of dollars since it began in 2015. Wilson, who died in 2014, committed in his will to improve life in Western New York and the Detroit area. The $1.4 billion received from the sale of the club to Terry and Kim Pegula led to the creation of the foundation. The money must be spent in 20 years.