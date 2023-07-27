I don't know about the rest of the country, but I am tired of hearing about "The Base." They are basically rebels who can't accept the fact they lost the Civil War. All they needed was a simple-minded leader to stir up their misgivings. As they’re traitors to the country and act as such, we should treat them as such. They don't deserve the freedoms and rights that the rest of us do. As they act on their simple-minded leader’s wishes and wants, they should be punished for their actions. We have to come up with a way of limiting the term limits on our senators and congressmen, with the lack of interest in actually listening to what many of these people are doing. At election time, we go through the motions and pull the "same levers" year after year. We need to turn over the thinking and workings of the people we trust our country with, to new minds and ideas.