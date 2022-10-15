Letter: Consider the candidate before casting any vote

It is time for voters to think. Yes, it is time for voters to think about who they are voting for. Be it for local, state or federal offices. You must decide. Not just for which party you belong to, but who is the best person for the job. Many people running for office will say, I will promise to do this for you, or I can do this, or I will make things better for you. I, I, I, me, me, me. No one person can do anything. There is a thing called checks and balances. Voters must look at the politicians’ past histories on recent or past issues.

I am a 76-year-old Army veteran. I have seen the best and worst of times in this country. This is one of the worst of times I have seen. The prices of everything is going sky high. Gas, food, everything. Open borders, millions of undocumented people coming in to our country. Illegal drugs being brought in. People before judges being let go without bail. Many people that are running for office are changing parties. Why? Maybe they have a conscious. I am not telling you who to vote for, or which party to vote for. The only thing that I am asking for is to think about who you are voting for who will help you and America be a better place to live.