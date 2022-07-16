Letter: Consider Roe v. Wade and the First Amendment

I had always thought the basis of the original Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision was weak. The recent Court ruling gives states power to determine whether women have access to abortion. The decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not ban abortions.

Eventually there will be abortion related lawsuits which reach the Supreme Court. Some will cite an individual’s constitutional right of “equal protection;” the 14th Amendment Section 1, adopted in 1868. The Court should consider women living in states that ban abortions often face undue hardships traveling to states allowing the procedure. Therefore, equal protection is lacking.

High on a list of constitutional concerns should be the United States Constitution’s First Amendment, adopted in 1791, which includes freedom of religion. Note the Court has decided cases providing individuals protection from various religions’ dogmas. Some may remember former President Richard Nixon warned Republicans the “religious right” was trying to take over the Republican Party. To some extent the efforts to use the Republican Party to serve religious ends have been successful.

It seems to me various religions in the United States have tipped the scales of justice towards laws that uphold religious beliefs. The American people should not be held hostage by religious dogmas. That appears to be a Constitutional issue – a strong argument against states’ abortion bans.

The way forward should include clarification of what protections the U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals, by specific language in the Constitution and by judicial precedents.

Lynda Stephens

Buffalo