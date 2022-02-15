Letter: Consider other points on Kensington project

After reading several articles in The Buffalo News, I find that our newly appointed Gov. Kathy Hochul has returned to Western New York to jump on the bandwagon of the nonsensical idea of spending multimillions dollars of taxpayer money to cap less than one mile between Best Street and East Ferry Street, where there are five bridges and cross streets between Best and East Ferry streets over the Route 33/Humboldt Parkway/Kensington Expressway or whatever it is, to enhance that neighborhood of about 60 houses.

There is now suggested another millions of dollars feasibility study for the cap project not to mention the rest of the Kensington out to the I-90 Thruway for more changes. According to Hochul and other politicians, a community of color has been impacted. Not entirely true. The expressway was planned in the 1940s, started in 1950s when all those neighborhoods were 90% white as were most businesses on Jefferson Avenue, Fillmore Avenue. as were many neighborhood restaurants and stores. I would like to know if our politicians would ask the same questions about the 190 expressway dividing the neighborhoods on the far east side and south side from downtown to I-90? All of these highways built in and around Buffalo were built for an expanding population, growing businesses and veterans of World War II and Korea to build homes, neighborhoods and schools. Did any of these politicians ever think how important expressways are to emergency vehicles getting to the medical corridor, other hospitals or medical treatment facilities within city limits, not to forget police and fire emergencies. Please spend our tax money safely and wisely.