Letter: Consider life under some true dictatorship

I will begin by asking all those who wish to live in a country ruled by a dictator, to officially renounce your citizenship, and schedule your exit, post-haste. As of today, there are 50 dictatorships in the world to choose from.

I for one want America to remain a place where we are all free people. Free to agree or disagree. Free from those who would have the power to force us all to do and say what they want us to do and say. Free to support a democratic process and choose our leaders from any political party, every four years.

If we are once again foolish enough to wind up with a wannabe dictator in our highest office, shame on us. We will deserve what we get, and what we get will be kissing our freedoms goodbye. The second time around would be much better orchestrated … and likely final. People like you and me would no longer be able to freely offer our opinions to Everybody’s Column … or anywhere else for that matter.

Bill Meetze

Hamburg