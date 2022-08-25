Letter: Consider hypothetical law concerning men’s bodies

My wife mused: How would the men in our country react if it was determined that to curtail unwanted pregnancies that they would be required to apply for a permit to proceed with conjugal relations with a consensual partner?

The permit would only be valid for a two-week period and if it was found that they had violated that period they would be required to be neutered.

Surely there would be an uproar and hysteria about their personal rights being violated not to mention the protests and massive riots that would take place.

The case would quickly end up in the Supreme Court. After deep discussions and a thorough review of the existing precedents the resulting decision would fairly ascertain that because women can no longer decide the use of their bodies why should men have anymore protections. The new law would be forever known as “What’s good for the gooses is also what’s good for the ganders.”

James Barnett

West Falls