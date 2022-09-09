Letter: Consider Humboldt Parkway ideas that enhance project

The proposed plan in an Aug. 22 letter to modify the Kensington Expressway at Humboldt Parkway will reduce the traffic and traffic lanes. The “hydro-powered, high-capacity, light rail rapid system” sounds like a smart and progressive idea. Will there be a public presentation of this offer? Or a diagram?

The New York State Department of Transportation is considering a tunnel at “Humboldt” but the price for it and its air filtration system is outlandish. Apparently the light rail rapid system is much cheaper. The excess funding could go to the East Side.

I submitted an idea on the DOT comment sheet to plant a string of the tall and gorgeous Emerald Green Arborvitae evergreen bushes along the two Humboldt Streets to block the homeowner’s view of the expressway, along with decorative arches and lights. But something should be done to either soothe or remove the concrete beast that doesn’t belong in the neighborhood.

Judy Catalano

Amherst