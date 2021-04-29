Letter: Consider funded dental care in the health care discussion

I’ve watched and read numerous reports about health care in the United States, Canada, England and other countries. I realize that health care is an enormously complicated and expensive issue, which has been revealed to be out of financial reach for millions of Americans, resulting in devastating results.

I also understand how HMOs base treatment decisions on cost and unfortunately age. I suppose that the enormous challenges that are faced preclude any thought of including dental care in basic health care. As such, only the wealthy or those willing to take on thousands of dollars of debt will have access to dental care beyond checkups, cleanings and minor procedures like having a cavity filled.

I always thought that having healthy teeth was an important factor in one’s overall health, and as some commercials infer, provides greater self-confidence, which can lead to a more healthy and prosperous life.

I don’t see dental care as a cosmetic dream with full dental implants that cost between $30,000 to $40,000. I see dental care as being free of pain and able to properly chew your food. So in the grand scheme of health care, I’d like to see dental care in the discussion.

Jay Duderwick

Buffalo