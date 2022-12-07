Letter: Consider cats when talking about what to do with garages

I want to write to The Buffalo News in regard to Frank Juliano’s garages. I am a resident near these apartments, and I am not here to write about its appearance or the people who live there. People need a place to live, and people need affordable and safe housing. I want to see work done to maintain safety for the residents located within these apartments and in the surrounding area.

There is the other issue of local critters finding a home in these dilapidated garages. I have seen cats call these garages home, and little to no effort made to humanely trap, vaccinate, neuter and return (or relocate/adopt). TVNR is done via good Samaritans and there are multiple non-profits that can also contribute (Feral Cat Focus comes to mind).

I bring this up because as much as I want to see these garages repaired or torn down and recreated, I also want to see an effort made to humanely take care of the cats that take shelter there, particularly as the temperature drops. Rodents are also a constant problem in and around these garages. The cats do hunt and eat mice and rats, but even they can’t keep up with the issue of rodents breeding quickly.

Poisoning is also something I am always worried about. These cats have no choice about being abandoned or feral and picking these garages as a landing spot, and they should not be killed simply for being cats.

Nicole Mehlman-Davidow

Buffalo