Letter: Consider Canal’s role in how it is managed

Regarding the editorial in the March 19 Buffalo News titled "Canal still needs reimagining:" There are a few items that need clarification to be more accurately presented. The editorial states the Canal Recreation Commission, the advisory board for the canal, hasn't met since 2017. This is true, but I understand the reason for not meeting is the Power Authority, who has ownership of the canal, has not allowed them to meet. There have reportedly been attempts to hold meetings that have been shut down - one must wonder why.

Secondly, regarding the recent proposal by the state to change the way the canal is managed, you stated "there was little public input..." You neglected to point out that public input was not accepted, not that people were not interested in providing input.

Lastly, and most glaringly, regarding the economics of the canal, you stated "its days as an important economic driver are behind it." This is far from the truth - there is an annual impact of $1.3 billion dollars to canal communities along its 365 mile length. This is a very important impact across the state, and must be taken into account when determining how the canal is managed.

Dave Chatt

Lockport