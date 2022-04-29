Letter: Consider Amerks announcer to replace beloved Jeanneret

While Sabres announcer Dan Dunleavy may be a nice guy with a decent play-by-play delivery there is someone whose rapid-fire style, level of excitement and totally impassioned description of play is basically in our own backyard.

The one person uniquely qualified to replace the “legendary” Rick Jeanneret is the near as great Don Stevens of our own farm club Rochester Americans.

Again as competent as Dunleavy is Stevens brings that “something” beyond description, complementary yet still different than the beloved R.J. Sabres fans deserve to have the best replaced by the next best.

Ron Lewecki

Elma