Letter: Consider about what paying student debt really means

I think forgiving the student loan debt is a terrible idea. First of all, as the statistics show, the majority of that debt is held by high earners, they signed up for these loans, the debt is their responsibility. If we’re going to spend $1.7 trillion, it better be on health care for all Americans. Of course these people want their debt wiped out, they’ve completed college. How does that help the people who have already paid their student loans off, and how does that help the people yet to go to college?

Before anything is considered along this line you have to investigate these colleges and find out why the tuition is so high. Why does it cost more than $100,000 to go to college for four years? Why are they offering ridiculous courses for these kids, just so they can say they went to college? Then they come out to no meaningful income and now they want their loans forgiven?

While at the same time raising the retirement age for the seniors, shorting their social security and taking health care away from middle-income families, someone actually thinks spending $1.7 trillion to bail out these people is the right way to spend our money?

Mitchell Farrell

Lake View