Letter: Conserve gas by following these helpful suggestions

Worldwide inflation has pushed gas prices almost as high as the European Union has been paying for some time. Here are some recommendations to Americans to conserve gas.

• You don’t have to wait in your vehicles with engines idling to get a cup of coffee/hamburger/bank transactions/pharmacies, etc.

• Maybe walk out of your driveway to get your mail instead of driving.

• Shorten your 32-foot RV to 18 feet and maybe your 3,000-mile cross-country vacation to 2,000 miles.

• Don’t buy a guts and glory pickup truck if you don’t need one or “punch it” to burn rubber and audio satisfaction, or jack it up to 5 feet with 3-foot tires for the off-road experience.

• Maybe get by with a V4, V6 instead of a V8.

• Same with 18-foot-long SUVs for a 100-pound male/female to get groceries.

• Humvees? Those as well as assault rifles were made for military use.

I would guess we’re the greatest consumers in the world per capita of just about everything. That’s also worldwide. Maybe that’s part of the problem.

Andrew Halsey

Eden