Letter: Conservatives should break from Limbaugh’s poor legacy

To call Rush Limbaugh “the voice of American Conservatism” is to either declare that this venerable political philosophy has sunk to disgraceful levels today, or to profoundly insult it through bald misrepresentation of Limbaugh’s pronouncements. He embodied the absolute worst of American political discourse, and no true conservative should want to claim him … or am I way behind the times: is his misogyny, homophobia, racism, xenophobia, mockery of the disabled and general bigotry really what American conservatism is today? You folks who call yourselves conservative – is this how you want to be known?