 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conservatives should break from Limbaugh’s poor legacy
0 comments

Letter: Conservatives should break from Limbaugh’s poor legacy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

To call Rush Limbaugh “the voice of American Conservatism” is to either declare that this venerable political philosophy has sunk to disgraceful levels today, or to profoundly insult it through bald misrepresentation of Limbaugh’s pronouncements. He embodied the absolute worst of American political discourse, and no true conservative should want to claim him … or am I way behind the times: is his misogyny, homophobia, racism, xenophobia, mockery of the disabled and general bigotry really what American conservatism is today? You folks who call yourselves conservative – is this how you want to be known?

Phil Stevens

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News