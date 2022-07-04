Letter: Conservatives sacrifice democracy to overturn law

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which for almost 50 years had protected the right to an abortion, conservatives are praising Donald Trump as the pro-life president. It was Trump who appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who everyone knew would strike down Roe v. Wade as soon as the opportunity arose. Yes, conservative commentators are celebrating the fact that they voted for Trump and helped bring about the day that abortion would be outlawed. They had made a deal with the devil, for they knew Trump was a corrupt, evil con-man and authoritarian who deep down did not care about the unborn, but rather pandered to the conservative base to secure their support and win votes. In exchange for Trump championing the right to life movement, conservatives allowed Trump to become the killer president. As along as Trump championed the right to life movement, conservatives turned a blind eye while Trump killed the dignity of the Office of President of the United States. Trump was left free to kill the concept of truth, respect for the law, reverence for the Constitution, and democracy itself. Conservatives gave him the knife that he plunged into the heart of our democracy when he rejected the will of the voters and incited an attempted coup to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.