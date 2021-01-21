Letter: Conservatives must confront those on the far-right fringe

When I was a young man, our nation’s enemies were those Communists and far leftists who, supposedly, were out to overthrow the government. Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, SDS (Students for a Democratic Society), and the lot were stalked by the FBI, their activities watched very closely. Hoffman had that American flag shirt so widely disparaged for its desecration of America. How dare he wear our flag as a shirt!

Today I see QAnon and the Proud Boys running amuck through our seat of government and all those Trumpers brandishing the flag pillaging the Capitol and desecrating what most of us hold so dear. Then the John Birch Society was seen as a mere fringe group of the right. Now those same values and principles have morphed and grown into something so gross and disgusting and threatening that cause many to fear for our country. They are in fact encouraged by the former president.

No, its not the Left to fear. Now is the time for those on the right – those who call themselves Conservatives - to stand up to these loonies. Now is the time for our elected representatives, yes even you Congressman Chris Jacobs, to get off the Donald Trump train and show leadership to move our district out of this morass.