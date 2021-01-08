Letter: Conservatives must condemn attack on U.S. Capitol

I have been registered as a member of the Conservative Party of New York State for 50 years. I might still hold the record for submitting the most valid signatures on a Conservative Party nominating petition – I did this 45 years ago.

On Thursday I read an article in The Buffalo News in which Jul Thompson is described as a “longtime conservative activist.” I am glad that a small “c” was used because she says that she attempted to climb a wall outside the Capitol Building and that s16 of her associates actually succeeded in breaching that wall, an action that no law-abiding and law-respecting member of the Conservative Party should or would ever do.

The leaders of the Conservative Party of New York State must renounce and denounce all such actions, no matter who commits them. The people who loudly and correctly condemned the riots and looting in 2020 must now condemn what happened Wednesday and the people who participated in that event.

Hugh T. Guillaume

Amherst