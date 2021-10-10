 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conservative Republicans’ anti-vax stance is illogical
0 comments

Letter: Conservative Republicans’ anti-vax stance is illogical

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I’ve always been an avid student of the English language, and I particularly enjoy some of its linguistic paradoxes. Here is one:

People who oppose the Covid-19 vaccination are predominantly conservative Republicans. Many, perhaps most conservative Republicans call themselves “pro-life.” As of the date that I write this, more than 4 1/2 million people worldwide have died in the Covid-19 pandemic, including almost 700,000 in the United States. By far, the best way to protect oneself against dying from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. Likewise, widespread vaccination positively correlates with a reduction in the spread of Covid-19, and thus a reduction in deaths.

How, then, is it possible for one to be both “pro-life” and anti-vaccination? Talk among yourselves.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News