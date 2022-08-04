Letter: Conservation Society building offers environmental lessons

One of the great things about living in Western New York is our proud history of conservation activities. We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the building of the Conservation Building on the grounds of the Erie County Fair.

The sportsmen of Erie County Conservation Society engineered the building of the structure of themselves, demonstrating their commitment to the goals of conservation and educating future generations. Celebrating the construction of the building honors these pioneering men and women. Our forefathers envisioned the collaboration of farmers and sportsmen to preserve our wildlife and Earth’s ability to provide the food we need.

Every year, thousands of visitors come through the building and are mesmerized by the award-winning Erie County Conservation Society booth and the Department of Environmental Conservation game and fish display. Many children are first introduced to these wonders of nature and become engaged to be protectors of our land, water and air. At a time when we are so concerned about our natural environment, we are the beneficiaries of the farsightedness of the founders of the Erie County Conservation Society, members who worked to build the conservation hall on the Fair grounds.

As families and children walk through the building this summer and celebrate the 100th anniversary of this institution, built by our forefathers, a new generation will be engaged to preserve our water, air, land and wildlife. It is now our obligation to preserve what they envisioned for us.

Charles Metz Jr.

Board President

Erie County Conservation Society