Letter: Congressman’s plans bring more waterfront renewal

Congressman Brian Higgins sparked waterfront development in Buffalo a decade ago by going after the New York Power Authority and federal dollars to actually do what others only talked about.

Now he is doing it again promising safe bike and people access to the waters edge, improving existing park destinations and adding new ones. Higgins says he can get these improvements done quickly and that they will add life quality to Buffalo.

Higgins always works in the best interest of our region and his new plans for our waterfront is another example of his good works.

Dawn Matot

East Aurora