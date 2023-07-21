Well, here we go again. "I was persecuted, I was prosecuted and then I was pressured into pleading guilty..." Chris Collins is a convicted felon, a crime that sometimes negates the “criminal's” right to vote (let alone seek office). But Collins, who initially said “he did what he did,” and “people shouldn't feel sorry” for him, now claims he is the victim of the Department of Justice’s “overzealous” U.S. attorney, and is weighing whether or not to run for Congress.

How the story changes. After his conviction, he begged the judge for leniency, complaining about his medical conditions (asthma and hypertension) that put him at higher risk for Covid-19 (maybe because his political party didn't believe in wearing masks), even in one of the cushiest federal prisons in the country. He served 10 weeks before being pardoned by an even bigger criminal, and now thinks he deserves a congressional seat.

Collins, who initially said, “he did what he did,” and “people shouldn't feel sorry for him” now complains he is a victim of the DOJ. (sound familiar?) And yet has the audacity to say he'll wear his conviction as a badge of honor because he thinks it will get him votes? Make up your mind, Mr. Collins, are you the criminal or victim, or does it depend on which way the political wind is blowing?

Mr. Collins, the best thing you could do for Congress is to stay away from it. So happy that you can hold your head up with your new Florida friends who understood “what really happened.” What really happened, Mr. Collins, is that you broke the law and got caught. Don't commit the crime if you can't do the time.

Maureen Donovan

Orchard Park