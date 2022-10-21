 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congressional term limits should be finally instituted

I just finished reading the morning edition of The Buffalo News article in regards to the upcoming election. The article stated that Charles Schumer had a commanding lead in the polls over his opposition, Joe Pinion. It is time for term limits. Schumer has held his position in Congress for 41 years. I believe it is time for voters to elect new congressional members. Schumer is not the only long-time member of Congress. They include Nancy Pelosi – 35 years, Steny Hoyer from Maryland – 41 years, Bernie Sanders – 31 years, Richard Shelby – 35 years, and the list goes on. It is time the younger generation took over running this country with new ideas.

David L. Carr

Hamburg

