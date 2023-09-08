The Buffalo News editorial of Sept. 3 outlines well the current migrant crisis facing our state and correctly castigates the federal government for not fixing our broken immigration system. But it obfuscates by co-mingling the two and blaming that failure for the immediate problem, which is so severe it made writing the editorial necessary in the first place.

Believing that Congress passing “comprehensive immigration reform” would have prevented or will now solve our current immigration/migrant mess is delusional. A president sitting at a small table signing a piece of paper and handing pens to grinning politicians will not magically stop the ongoing border stampede.

It also incorrectly states that the current migrant crisis “requires state and local governments to foot the bill for housing them.” The only local government so obligated is New York City, because of its “right to shelter” legal agreement of many years ago. Other local governments and the state have no such obligation. Indeed (and to her credit), Gov. Kathy Hochul has stated publicly that she will not ask other counties and municipalities in the state to assume such.

Our government not tackling an immigration system overhaul writ large is not the cause of the current crisis. It is instead the ongoing massive illegal entry being tolerated, even encouraged, by an administration abdicating its duty to prevent it. The editorial states: “Washington made this problem.” No, our current president did; he bears direct and total responsibility. It is his reversal of his predecessor’s procedures and subsequent refusal to enforce the law that has opened the floodgates. The citizenry should accept no attempt to blame anyone or anything except him and his sanctuary city/open borders acolytes for what is now overwhelming the nation.

Gary Brignone

Amherst