Letter: Congress should remember police are keeping them safe

The recent assault on the Capitol by deranged criminals conclusively showed America the value of strong law enforcement. But because many progressive congressional members were at the forefront of 2020’s trendy anti-police movement, it’s sadly ironic to recognize who saved their bacon.

It was the cops. The violent attack was repelled by the cops.

Members of Congress escaped uninjured and were able to fulfill their constitutional duty certifying the presidential election because of the cops. Those who violated the law were then and are now being arrested by the cops. Fifty of those cops were injured, and one died. While numerous members of Congress who spent the past year vilifying American law enforcement hid in fear for their lives, it was the police who ran to the front, confronted the lawbreakers, rescued the lawmakers and restored order. Just like they do in the streets of America every day.

Every time in the future one of these congressional cop-bashers calls the police “systemically racist” or calls for the profession to be “re-imagined” or “defunded,” they should remember who was there to stand in the way when violent criminals came calling. It was the thin blue line. Lucky for them, and for us all.

Gary Brignone

Amherst