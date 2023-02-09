When members of Congress talk about reducing Social Security, my blood boils. Two to three trillion of the national debt is Social Security. The government saw the big pot of money and couldn’t keep their hands out of it. Former Vice President Al Gore made a big show of the file cabinets to show us that the IOUs were safe. When does it come time for the United States government to pay Social Security back? Social Security needs the money now. They project a deficit in the coming years.