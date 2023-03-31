Congress should investigate why bank savings interest rates are only between .01% and .03%. In spite of many banks’ teaser rates of 2-3% for only 90 days, they refuse to give consumers a decent rate. Imagine only earning $30 on $100,000 at .03% for one year. I grew up in the 1950-1970 era when passbook savings were 5%. Banks came to schools once a week to encourage kids in k-12 grade to save in accounts. Now thrift is not encouraged, only credit. Bank presidents and CEOs make millions in salaries and stock options while passing little on to the small saver. Sen. Charles E. Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins are well-known advocates of the common person. I am asking them to investigate banking practices. We need your help.