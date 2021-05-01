Letter: Congress, Niagara Falls must remove Sgt. Toy’s name

The massacre by the U.S. Army at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, occurred 130 years ago and more than 1,100 miles from the Niagara Frontier. But the repercussions of that infamous slaughter of hundreds of Lakota Sioux, including unarmed women and children, are felt right here in Western New York.

Twenty Medals of Honor – meant to recognize “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty” – were awarded to troops involved in the violent actions at Wounded Knee. One of the recipients, Frederick E. Toy, was born and worked in Buffalo, and settled with his family in Niagara Falls subsequent to his retirement from the Army.