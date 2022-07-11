Letter: Congress needs fixing, but Congress won’t do it

Congress’s current approval rating is hovering around 20%, which is a disgrace but not surprising. Politicians are more concerned with getting reelected and staying in power than serving their constituents. Congress is broken. So how do we fix it?

• Establish term limits – Political office should not be a lifelong career. If members of Congress were not so preoccupied with staying in office, more would get done.

• End Super PACs’ unlimited fundraising capabilities – Campaign finance reform has been a failure. There are too many loopholes which allow Super PACs and other special interest groups to indirectly finance and influence a political campaign.

• Eliminate lobbyists. There is too much “quid pro quo” going on between lobbyists and members of Congress.

Alas, I don’t expect any of these suggestions to happen as they would have to be legislated by Congress.

Bill Sullivan

Williamsville