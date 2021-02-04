Letter: Congress must take action to thwart domestic terrorism

For a cult to form, a suspension of critical thinking must occur. A power driven leader emerges who presents himself as the savior against a usually manufactured enemy.

The driver of behavior becomes emotion, and irrational activity ensues. The cult is Donald Trump, and the emotions are fear and anger manufactured by Trump through constant lies and fabricated demons. These four years have indeed seen ”American carnage” as Trump cited in his inauguration. He then proceeded to create it.

Any thoughtful person watching the wanton mayhem and rage expressed in the siege of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, could not be anything but shocked to see the disregard for people and property by the mob. No, to the murderous dimwits, the Capitol is not “your house” to defile and destroy. And they cannot threaten the lives of our elected leaders, without consequences.

The individuals in the mob who committed these crimes must be prosecuted. Why were they allowed to stroll from the scene? The new Congress must enact laws with penalties specifically against domestic terrorism. It’s evident that the menace is there and continues to grow.

Lucia Leone Sleight

Buffalo